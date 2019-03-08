REVIEW: Spider-Man: Far From Home - not top tier marvel but enough action and not top tier marvel but it's full of enough action and well judged humour to make it enjoyable humour to make it enjoyable

When elemental monsters attack the capital cities of Europe, Nick Fury hijacks Peter Parker's school trip and recruits the young superhero to fight against the destructive new menace.

Following on from the record breaking Avengers: Endgame, Marvel brings the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close with this second solo film for Spider-Man.

Leaving his classmates behind, Parker must team up with Fury and newcomer Quentin Beck to uncover the source of the mysterious threat.

Fans expecting huge revelations post Endgame may be disappointed.

The Far From Home creative team of director Jon Watts and writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are much more interested in telling a self contained Spider-Man story. The world changing events of the last instalment are quickly and humorously glossed over very early on.

Tom Holland returns to the lead role and cements his reputation as the definitive on screen Spider-Man. The Likeable brit has youthful energy in abundance which is perfect for the character, but the character also manages to display a crippling self doubt when burdened with such huge responsibility.

"I didn't think I was gonna have to save the world this summer," he solemnly confesses to Beck in the aftermath of a tense battle. As Peter's feelings for his classmate MJ (Zendaya) grow, he longs for the life of a regular teenage boy.

The awkward flirting with his new crush is sweet and true to the comic book, while Zendaya's portrayal of MJ as an equally gawky teen makes her character much more interesting than previous incantations.

Samuel L Jackson reprises his role of Fury and portrays a more grizzled and battle-hardened version of the character than we saw in the 90s-set Captain Marvel earlier this year.

Jake Gyllenhaal also joins the cast as the enigmatic Beck, AKA Mysterio and delivers a stellar and at times entertainingly unhinged performance.

While Marvel deserves credit for trying to do something different with its villains in this film, the complicated narrative surrounding them does stretch credulity and does not entirely work.

In amongst the action, of which there is plenty, the film does touch on some intriguing topics such as trust and the fight against fake news, while the film's overriding message of 'Nothing is ever as it seems' is rammed home in the final, not to be missed, post credits scene.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is not top tier marvel but it's full of enough action and well judged humour to make it enjoyable nonetheless.