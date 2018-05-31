Advanced search

A double bill of ballet to be shown at Saffron Screen

PUBLISHED: 16:54 11 February 2020

The Royal Ballet to be broadcast into cinemas

The Royal Ballet to be broadcast into cinemas

Archant

The two dances are Cathy Marston's new ballet The Cellist, inspired by the life of the cellist Jacqueline du Pré, and Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering.

The Cellist/Dances at a Gathering (12A)

A double bill of ballet is being shown at Saffron screen - broadcast live from the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

You may also want to watch:

The two dances to be danced by the Royal Ballet, are Cathy Marston's new ballet inspired by the life of the cellist Jacqueline du Pré and Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering.

Cathy Marston has been an associate artist of the Royal Opera House and director of Bern Ballett. The Cellist will be danced by Lauren Cuthbertson, Matthew Ball and Calvin Richardson.

Jerome Robbins's elegant and elegiac classic, Dances at a Gathering, forms the second part of the programme. This is an exercise in pure dance for five couples, set to music by Chopin.

7.15pm. Doors, 6.45pm. Two hours and 30 minutes including an interval. Tickets: full £20, adult concessions £18, ages 19-30, £15, 18 and under £10 from Saffronscreen.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Chocolatier on Channel 4 tonight

Photo: Jamie Oliver/Hill Street UK/Instagram.

Police re-open M11 and A505

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Chocolatier on Channel 4 tonight

Photo: Jamie Oliver/Hill Street UK/Instagram.

Police re-open M11 and A505

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Hall’s tribute to Beethoven in his 250th birthday year

The violinist Midori is playing at Saffron Hall

A double bill of ballet to be shown at Saffron Screen

The Royal Ballet to be broadcast into cinemas

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Top snappers shoot for awards in library

Bridget Hardy congratulating Lynne Blount on 1st award in Creative Images.

Pupils ‘Stand Together’ in bid to raise Holocaust awareness

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.
Drive 24