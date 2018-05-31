A double bill of ballet to be shown at Saffron Screen

The two dances are Cathy Marston's new ballet The Cellist, inspired by the life of the cellist Jacqueline du Pré, and Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering.

The Cellist/Dances at a Gathering (12A)

A double bill of ballet is being shown at Saffron screen - broadcast live from the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

Cathy Marston has been an associate artist of the Royal Opera House and director of Bern Ballett. The Cellist will be danced by Lauren Cuthbertson, Matthew Ball and Calvin Richardson.

Jerome Robbins's elegant and elegiac classic, Dances at a Gathering, forms the second part of the programme. This is an exercise in pure dance for five couples, set to music by Chopin.

7.15pm. Doors, 6.45pm. Two hours and 30 minutes including an interval. Tickets: full £20, adult concessions £18, ages 19-30, £15, 18 and under £10 from Saffronscreen.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.