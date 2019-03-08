Advanced search

The Farewell is showing at Saffron Screen - an uplifting film not to be missed

PUBLISHED: 09:58 29 October 2019

The Farewell is showing at Saffron Screen

The Farewell is showing at Saffron Screen

The "true lie" is beautifully acted by every cast member, including one auntie who plays herself.

The Farewell (PG) is a delightful film, not to be missed. Worth seeing at least once.

When a much-loved Chinese grandmother is diagnosed as terminally ill, her family decide not to tell her.

This is apparently common in China where the bad news is told to the family, rather than the patient. A belief is that if people are told they are dying, that is what they will do. They say, it's not the illness that kills you, it's the fear.

Based on a true story, or as the film says, "a true lie", the family pretend that a grandson living in Japan has just got married.

The young couple come to visit grandma. A banquet is organised, ostensibly to celebrate the wedding and introduce the new bride, but really so that everyone in the extended family and their friends can gather to see grandma while she is still here.

Beautifully acted by every cast member, including one auntie who plays herself. There is a wonderful twist at the end.

Showing at Saffron Screen on Monday, November 4. Tickets from Saffronscreen.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information in the Market Square 01799 534002.

