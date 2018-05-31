Win tickets to see the Irishman at Saffron Screen

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:20 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 11 December 2019

The Irishman

Archant

Martin Scorsese's mobster picture, The Irishman is showing at Saffron Screen on December 21 and January 7 and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win, valid for either show.

Martin Scorsese's mobster picture, The Irishman is showing at Saffron Screen on December 21 and January 7 and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win, valid for either show.

The director returns to the genre he knows so well, reuniting with Robert De Niro for this American gangster epic telling the tale of real life mob hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran.

Adapted from the non-fiction novel I heard you paint houses by Charles Brandt, the film tells Sheeran's story, as a union official and hitman, and the part he claimed to play in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa. Also starring Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Stephen Graham.

Anna Paquin and Harvey Keitel support.

To enter the competition, tell us who directed this film. Email with The Irishman in the subject line: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk with your name, address and telephone number. Answers by Monday, December 16. Usual Archant competition rules apply.

