Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

REVIEW: The remake of The Lion King is close to a shot for shot remake of the 90s version

PUBLISHED: 11:13 26 August 2019

The Lion King

The Lion King

Archant

Hot on the heels of Dumbo, and following a long line of 'live action' remakes, Disney turns its attention to another of its timeless classics The Lion King.

Hot on the heels of Dumbo, and following a long line of 'live action' remakes, Disney turns its attention to another of its timeless classics The Lion King.

Jon Favreau, director of the 2016 live action version of the jungle book, takes the helm alongside a stellar voice cast including the likes of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogen.

Unlike the other recent Disney remakes, this is not strictly Live action, as the film features no human actors. It has instead been described as photo realistic animation. A term that is well earned.

The CGI is so meticulously detailed that it bears more resemblance to a live action nature documentary than an animated film.

The story is of course well known to many and tells the tale of young Simba (Glover) a lion cub who is led to believe he is to blame for the death of his father the King and flees his kingdom in shame.

Befriending the zany Timon and Pumbaa along the way, Simba must build up the courage to confront his evil uncle Scar (Ejiofor) and return to take his rightful place as king.

Rogen and Billy Eichner voice the wisecracking meerkat and warthog pairing of Timon and Pumbaa and are the undoubtedly the film's high point. A rousing rendition of their familiar theme song Hakuna Matada arrives like an old friend at the film's midpoint.

You may also want to watch:

Other songs from Elton John's original soundtrack also feature and are given a new spin, but most of them fail to land with as much impact.

Even the film's one new song Spirit written and performed by Beyoncé falls a little flat.

The film itself is very close to being a shot for shot remake of the 1994 original animated version, and subsequently feels a little too safe.

Fans hoping for a visionary new direction will be left disappointed.

Having said that, Favreau's decision to rely heavily on audience nostalgia for the original looks to be a wise choice, judging by the film's current box office takings.

Ultimately 2019's Lion King is a visually spectacular remake, which will introduce a new generation of fans to a timeless story, but it takes few risks and struggles to recapture the true magic of the original.

Most Read

Superstore will donate surplus food to Uttlesford community group

Surplus food from the Saffron Walden branch of Aldi will donated to Uttlesford Foodbank. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Former chef can’t wait to ‘sea’ how new venture goes down with town shoppers

Matthew Gurnett outside the new premises. Picture: ARCHANT

Man, 42, charged with murder of woman in Great Saling

Wilfred Jacob was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Vintage vehicles take centre stage at town motor show

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Superstore will donate surplus food to Uttlesford community group

Surplus food from the Saffron Walden branch of Aldi will donated to Uttlesford Foodbank. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Former chef can’t wait to ‘sea’ how new venture goes down with town shoppers

Matthew Gurnett outside the new premises. Picture: ARCHANT

Man, 42, charged with murder of woman in Great Saling

Wilfred Jacob was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Vintage vehicles take centre stage at town motor show

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

REVIEW: The remake of The Lion King is close to a shot for shot remake of the 90s version

The Lion King

Superstore will donate surplus food to Uttlesford community group

Surplus food from the Saffron Walden branch of Aldi will donated to Uttlesford Foodbank. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CCTV released in connection with ATM theft in Dunmow

A CCTV still of a man police would like to speak to. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Madcap motors will take to the track for return of lawnmower racing championship

Lawnmower racing at Blake House Craft Centre. Picture: Roger King

Man, 42, charged with murder of woman in Great Saling

Wilfred Jacob was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING
Drive 24