The Muppet Christmas Carol is showing at Saffron Screen

PUBLISHED: 16:15 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 17 December 2019

Some people think this is the best film version of the Charles Dickens' story, especially with the voice of Michael Caine as Scrouge.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (U)

Directed by Muppets creator Brian Henson and also with the voices of Steve Whitmire, Frank Oz and Jerry Nelson, this is a musical adaptation with Michael Caine playing Scrooge as the straight man against the anarchic exuberance of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and the rest.

There's plenty of zany humour and slapstick, but it's never at the expense of the story's literary origins or message of hope and forgiveness. They say if this festive favourite doesn't raise a Christmas smile, you're more irredeemable than old Ebenezer.

Here Dickens is Gonzo and Tiny Tim is a frog, but somehow, it works. Special screenings, including a visit from Father Christmas at Saffron Screen at 3pm on Saturday, December 21 and 2pm on Sunday December 22.

Tickets, saffronscreen.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

