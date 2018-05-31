Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

The top 20 Netflix films you may not have seen

20. The Man who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot (15)

Sam Elliott stars as a legendary war hero recruited to hunt a mythical creature. As strange as it’s title suggests, this is a slow burn character study of a man looking back on his extraordinary life.

19. Missing Link (PG)

Hugh Jackman and Zach Galifianakis lend their voices to this charming tale of a Lonely Yeti searching for his people. A beautifully animated family film from the makers of Coraline and The Boxtrolls.

18. Hold the Dark (15)

A dark and brooding thriller about a wildlife expert summoned to a remote Alaskan village to investigate the deaths of three children. Jeffrey Wright stars and Jeremy Saulnier directs.

17. Mid90’s (15)

Loosely based on his childhood, actor Jonah Hill writes and directs this authentic coming of age drama set in the 1990s. Sunny Suljic shines in the lead role of Stevie in a film choc full of realistic and memorable characters.

16. The Two Popes (12A)

Staring acting heavyweights Anthony Hopkins and Jonothan Pryce, this surprisingly funny drama tells the story behind Pope Benedict’s abdication and the power struggle that ensued between him and his eventual successor Pope Francis. Brilliantly written and thoroughly captivating.

15. Dumplin (12A)

Danielle Macdonald stars as the plus-size teenage daughter of Jennifer Anniston’s former beauty queen, who enters her mum’s pageant in protest. Catching the imagination of other local girls and revolutionising the competition in the process. Texas based comedy drama with an inspiring message about being yourself.

14. Calibre (15)

Gripping British thriller staring Jack Lowden and Martin McCann who star as lifelong friends embarking on a weekend hunting trip to the Scottish highlands. When an accident occurs, the pair attempt an ill advised cover up, which turns the trip into a paranoia drenched nightmare.

13. Scott Pilgrim Vs the World (12A)

Edgar Wright’s underseen cult classic tells the tale of an awkward teen, who must defeat his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes in order to win her heart. A delightfully offbeat comic book comedy staring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

12. Blindspotting (15)

An ex-con working with his trouble-making best friend must negotiate the final three days of his probation for the chance of a new beginning. As events conspire against them, the pair struggle to maintain their friendship among the ever changing social landscape. A rewarding watch which explores issues of race and class through a razor sharp and witty script.

11. Destroyer (15)

Nicole Kidman is superb as the grizzled detective Erin Bell attempting to reconnect with contacts from her past, in order to catch an elusive criminal.

Also staring Toby Kebbell and Sebastian Stan, Destroyer is a gritty and thoroughly gripping crime drama from director Karyn Kusama

10. The Invitation (15)

Also from Karyn Kusama, The invitation stars Logan Marshall Green as Will, a man invited to a dinner party by his ex-wife and her new husband. As the evening progresses, Will becomes convinced that his former spouse and her friends have a mysterious and terrifying agenda. An unsettling and intoxicating psychological drama.

9. Good Time (15)

After a botched bank robbery lands his mentally disabled brother in prison, Connie Nikas must embark on a twisted odyssey through New York City’s underworld in order to mount an ambitious jail break. Distancing himself from the role of Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson is refreshingly grimy as Nikas in a film from up and coming writer director brothers Josh and Benny Safdie.

8. I am Mother (15)

In the wake of humanity’s extinction a robot named Mother, designed to repopulate the world, peacefully raises a teenage girl in an underground bunker, until the arrival of a mysterious stranger threatens their way of life. Hilary Swank stars alongside newcomer Clara Rugaard in this sharply plotted high concept sci-fi.

7. Hostiles (15)

Teaming with Rosamund Pike, Christian Bale is at his intense best in this beautifully crafted western.

He stars as a legendary army captain tasked with escorting an Indian chief and his family through dangerous territory. An unflinchingly violent but engrossing film.

6. Captain Fantastic (15)

A devoted father, raising his six children off the grid in the Washington Wilderness, is forced to enter civilisation when his wife dies.

Viggo Mortensen (who was Oscar nominated for his performance) stars in this nuanced and touching character piece from director Matt Ross.

5. District 9 (15)

Sharlto Copley stars as a government agent exposed to alien biotechnology in this debut feature from visionary writer/director Neil Blomkamp. Filmed in faux documentary style, the film makes the most of its gritty South African setting. Darkly funny and thought provoking sci-fi action.

4. Death of Stalin (15)

Writer/director Armando Iannucci delivers a brilliant and darkly funny political satire, based around the death of Russian dictator Joseph Stalin and the subsequent scramble for power in the Kremlin. The film stars Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs and comedy legend Michael Palin and features a fearsome performance from renowned theatre actor Simon Russell Beale.

3. The Book of Life (U)

From director Jorge Gutierrez, this beautiful animated comedy centres around Mexico’s Day of the Dead. Covering similar themes to Disney’s Coco, this film has a striking visual style and focuses on the story of Manolo, a young man who is torn between fulfilling the expectations of his family and following his heart. The voice cast includes Diego Luna and Zoe Zaldana.

2. The Cabin in the Woods (15)

Five teenagers go for a weekend break at a remote cabin in the woods but get more than they bargained for. A generic and well worn horror set up, but what follows breaks the mould. A fiercely original horror from Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard, staring Chris Hemsworth and Richard Jenkins.

1. About Time (12A)

At the age of 21, Tim discovers he can travel through time and change what has happened in his own life. Domhnall Gleeson stars alongside Rachael McAdams and Bill Nighy in this heart warming comedy from Rom Com master Richard Curtis. An inspiring tale about appreciating the little things in life.