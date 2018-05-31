Inspired movies to stream this week - see genius on screen

Local Hero made in 1983 starred a young Peter Capaldi Archant

Films for all ages, childhood, romance, marriage and divorce - all human life is there in the movies

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week’s pick of the flicks to stream from REBECCA DEL TUFO, programme manager at Saffron Screen community cinema

The Tale of Princess Kaguya (U, Netflix).

For younger children this is an exquisite, hand-drawn animation based on an ancient Japanese tale about a tiny princess found by an old bamboo cutter.

Shaun the Sheep The Movie (U, Amazon Prime).

When a harmless prank goes disastrously wrong, Shaun and the rest of the flock team up with Bitzer the sheepdog to rescue the Farmer from the Big City. With no dialogue, but featuring the fantastic humour of Aardman, this is a delight for all ages.

Local Hero (PG, All 4).

An American oil company tries to infiltrate a Scottish island village to buy it and build a refinery there. The acting, music and humour are spot on, and it features a very young Peter Capaldi.

What We Did On Our Holiday (12A, Amazon Prime),

A touching comedy drama from the makers of the brilliant BBC television series Outnumbered. Doug and Abi (David Tennant and Rosamund Pike) are in the middle of a messy divorce, which they are keen to keep a secret from their extended family. But when they travel to the Scottish Highlands for Doug’s father’s birthday, their three children struggle to keep their lips sealed, and an unexpected turn of events shows the danger of losing what they hold most dear.

Amazing Grace (U, Amazon Prime)

You may also want to watch:

Uplifting, with great music. In 1972, Aretha Franklin went back to her roots to perform a gospel concert in Los Angeles. Legal squabbles and issues with sound quality led to the film of the concert being shelved for 46 years. This welcome release of a remastered version followed the Queen of Soul’s death last year. It’s a no-frills film, shot in a small and modest church, without much in the way of narrative structure. It’s purely about the power of her sublime voice, but you quickly discover you don’t need anything else.

Begin Again (15, Netflix)

A more-fun-than-it-sounds drama about singer Gretta (Keira Knightley) whose chance meeting with a record executive (the always reliable Mark Ruffalo) leads to a turning-point in her life and career. It’s gentle and enjoyable and the pair have sweet chemistry.

The Odyssey (PG, BBC iPlayer) If, like me, you remember the films of Jacques Cousteau’s underwater explorations on television, you will enjoy, a lavish and handsomely crafted biopic. Spanning roughly 30 years, it follows the celebrated French oceanographer’s evolution from eccentrically ambitious naval officer to internationally revered explorer and ecologist viewed through the prism of his relationship with his wife and son. The dazzling cinematography of Matias Boucard captures the awe and wonder of the aquatic world that Cousteau introduced to his audiences.

Minding the Gap (15, BBC iPlayer) For skateboarders missing their trips to the skate park, a documentary about three skateboarding friends in Illinois. It follows their camaraderie, their tricks but also the highs and lows of their teenage lives. A moving and thoughtful film.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, (15 MUBI) Get a 90-day free subscription on our website (www.saffronscreen.com). This sumptuous love story, set in 18th-century France, sees artist Marianne secretly painting the portrait of noblewoman Hélöise so her mother can find her a wealthy husband. A burgeoning attraction develops between the two young women. Exploring women’s roles in society within a historical context, director Céline Sciamma has crafted a poignant, exquisite portrait of female desire and solidarity.

The Go-Between (PG MUBI) Joseph Losey’s adaptation of LP Hartley’s novel, with a screenplay by Harold Pinter, starring Julie Christie as the upper class Edwardian woman who falls for Alan Bates’s farmer.

The Servant (12A MUBI) Joseph Losey’s psychological thriller scripted by Harold Pinter, which stars James Fox as an upper-class man who hires a new man servant (Dirk Bogarde), who turns out to have a twisted agenda.

Blue Valentine (15 MUBI) Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams in a heartbreaking examination of the rise and fall of a marriage.

Marriage Story (15, Netflix), Noah Baumbach’s excellent dissection of a divorce.