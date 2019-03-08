REVIEW: Jordan Peele's movie Us turns a meticulously written script into a terrific and truly original film

Us. Picture: Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures © Universal Pictures

Lupita Nyong’o stars as mother of two Adelaide Wilson who, during a family holiday, returns to the scene of a childhood trauma only to come face to face with her psychotic double and those of her family.

Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning writer-director behind 2017's Get Out returns with this twisted horror story of a young family confronted by their own doppelgängers.

The film begins as an entertaining but rather generic home invasion thriller, but as events progress, Peele cleverly subverts audience expectations and takes the story into strange and unexpected places.

Nyong'o, an Oscar winner for her supporting performance in 2014's Twelve Years a Slave, is truly outstanding in the dual lead roles.

Both as the tormented Adelaide and then also as her unhinged doppelgänger Red.

In keeping with all the best horror films, Peele injects a steady flow of humour into proceedings, most notably with Adelaide's fun loving husband Gabe, played by Black Panther Star Winston Duke.

His incredulous attitude towards the bizarre events will draw nervous laughter from the audience, while his menacing alter ego Abraham has the opposite effect.

While welcome, the humour does take the edge off the scares somewhat. However, the film remains an unnerving and at times unsettling watch.

Child actors Evan Alex and Shahadi Wright Joseph are impressive in their supporting roles, showing great range as both the innocent Wilson children as well as their twisted doubles.

Viewers expecting a run of the mill slasher flick, may be disappointed when the film veers into much weirder territory, but it still manages to be relentlessly entertaining as well as challenging.

After tackling racism with Get Out, this time, Peele injects themes of privilege and the under classes into his movie. However, just as the title has multiple meanings, there are many ways in which the film can be interpreted.

The director packs the film full of enough iconography and symbolism to stimulate debate on its true meaning for years to come.

Jordan Peele is fast becoming one of modern Hollywood's most exciting filmmakers and with Us he turns his meticulously written script into a terrific and truly original film that will imbed itself into your mind.