REVIEW: Yesterday - Himesh Patel gives an accomplished performance in an film with irresistable charm

Acclaimed British director Danny Boyle joins forces with the master of the romcom Richard Curtis to tell the tale of a struggling musician who discovers he's the only person in the world who can remember the Beatles.

After an underwhelming gig, frustrated singer-songwriter, Songwriter Jack Malik, is considering giving up on his dream when he is hit by a bus on his cycle home.

Upon waking up in hospital he comes to the astonishing realisation that the Beatles no longer exist, apart from in his head.

As Jack begins to pass the fab four's work off as his own, the songs give his career a stratospheric boost and set him on course for superstardom.

Written by Curtis and Jack Barth, the film retreads many of the same beats as your run of the mill romcom, but the inventive central premise keeps things fresh and interesting.

Former EastEnders actor Himesh Patel, in his first film role, is excellently cast as Jack and delivers a thoroughly accomplished performance that will surely land him more significant roles in the future.

Despite his morally questionable actions, Patel's performance brings an endearing quality to the character and manages to keep the audience on his side throughout.

The music is, of course, also great, with Jack's cover versions retaining the heart of the Beatles' originals, without becoming slavish copies.

Lily James stars as longtime friend and manager Ellie who is full of encouragement, while remaining unaware of Jack's big secret.

The two leads have great chemistry and maintain the awkward tension of two characters who have unresolved feelings bubbling under the surface.

Set in Lowestoft, the film also features Suffolk's own Ed Sheeran as himself. The singer, who has acted before in shows such as Game of Thrones, does not seem out of place and is happy to subtly poke fun at himself.

Support comes in the form of Kate McKinnon as an unscrupulous American studio boss and Joel Fry who is is entertainingly brash as Jack's cliched crazy friend.

A crowd pleasing romcom with an imaginative original concept, Yesterday will prove a delight to fans of the Beatles, as well as appealing to a much wider audience.

Despite being rather formulaic in places, it's very hard not to get wrapped up in the film's irresistible charm.