Shop Local: Church Street Gallery owner has unique Christmas gifts

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 November 2020

Debbie Scott of Church Street Gallery. Photo: Saffron Walden Bid Committee.

Saffron Walden Bid Committee

The owner of Church Street Gallery in Saffron Walden says it’s the perfect place to find something unique.

Debbie Scott is the third owner of the gallery, which opened in 1979, and has been in charge of the business for the last five years.

She has original prints, etchings and paintings, cards, calendars and stationery, as well as Christmas tree decorations for sale.

Debbie said: “There isn’t anyone else in Saffron Walden selling the same things as me, as all our artists are independent, so the items are unique. They are handmade. and they are produced by local people.

“I think people enjoy the variety. We are feeding back into the community because we are dealing with local people and local artists.

“Local businesses keep Saffron Walden vibrant and unique. They give a different flavour to the town, that gets lost in bigger cities.”

Debbie had to close the gallery for both lockdowns this year.

“It impacted on my business hugely. It’s not the same when people can’t pop in. I miss the sociability of it too,” she said.

She adapted her services and has done more online marketing, including posts on Instagram. She will also be taking part in Click It Local, a delivery scheme focusing on local business.

Shoppers have benefitted from online orders and free local delivery.

Debbie has a website and a Facebook page, as well as a very large mailing list built up over the years.

She sends out newsletters and information about exhibitions and artists.

Her customers come from Cambridge, Herfordshire, London, and there are a lot of local people who support the gallery.

But she thinks the Shop Local campaign is necessary.

She said: “I think it’s a really good idea. Even though it’s been a business in Saffron Walden all these years, I still have people coming in and saying ‘I didn’t know you were here’. But I am a bit off the beaten track.

“Once they know I am there, I become a destination if they are looking for gifts.”

