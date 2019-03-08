REVIEW: Eddie Izzard at Cambridge Corn Exchange: 'Make humanity great again'

Eddie Izzard. Photo: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

Wunderbar is Eddie's last tour before he intends to sink his teeth into politics. He has offfered to stand for election as an MP, MEP or for Mayor of London. He will fit in somewhere.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eddie Izzard had his audience choking on laughter on Friday, October 25 at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

Eddie combined his knowledge of foreign languages and politics with random sounds that were funny on the ear coming from him, but difficult to express for the eye.

He started his show, called Wunderbar, on a serious note, by saying: "We are not going to make it through this century or we're going to make it a good planet for 7.5 billion people".

Eddie said his show comes at a time when "half of Britain and America thought: "Let's try the 1930s again!" and that he has his own slogan: "Make humanity great again!"

Wunderbar is Eddie's last tour before he intends to sink his teeth into politics. He has offfered to stand for election as an MP, MEP or for Mayor of London. He will fit in somewhere.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I will definitely do more than nothing!" and the audience laughed in response.

He talked about developing comedy material in his second language, French.

"If that doesn't impress you, that's fine, because it impresses me."

He made perhaps too many jokes on religion and would have maybe provided an improved performance had he put less emphasis on the existence of God.

But he made most of the crowd laugh continuously and had a series of light-hearted jokes about dogs, asking a rhetorical question on whether anyone has ever heard an 'unsure' dog, uncertainly going Wo-of???

One of his most unexpected jokes was about Lord of the Rings, where Tolkien named the two main antagonists as Saruman and Sauran.

Eddie said: "If you're dyslexic, that's the same. Would it have been hard to have Saruman and Jeff?"

His show structure showed a symmetry between the beginning and the end. As he left the stage, under a glorious atmosphere of applause and cheering, he said: "If we can make it a fair world for 7.5 billion people, it will be WUNDERBAR."