Monthly free series of online history talks starts soon

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 October 2020

Saffron Walden war memorial in 2014. Picture: Megan Ridgwell

Saffron Walden war memorial in 2014. Picture: Megan Ridgwell

Free online history lectures that are open to everyone are starting on November 11 at 4pm, organised by Cambourne Village College’s History Department.

Free online history lectures are starting on November 11. Picture: CAMBOURNE VILLAGE COLLEGEFree online history lectures are starting on November 11. Picture: CAMBOURNE VILLAGE COLLEGE

Dr Andre Keil of the Faculty of Arts, Professional and Social Studies at the Liverpool John Moores University will talk about how new forms of mass media have shaped the way people in Britain, Germany and France remembered the dead from World War One.

War commemorations became media events in interwar Europe and this had a direct impact on how people remembered and “imagined” the war.

The talk will also discuss why war commemoration also became a politically contested issue. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

The talk is available to all but would be of particular interest to students in Y9 who are studying the causes of the First World War in History.

The lectures will continue with one per month.

The Microsoft Teams link to these events will be via the school website www.cambournevc.org/news-and-events/historic-all and available via Twitter @Historic_All

