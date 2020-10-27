Sensory Scavenger Hunt available online for half term break

The Royal National Institute of Blind People has launched a new Sensory Scavenger Hunt activity pack to keep children entertained over the half term break.

The pack, which can be downloaded from RNIB’s website and is for children of all ages, helps young explorers understand their senses beyond sight through fun challenges.

These include telling the difference between smells, appreciating the different textures of their toys, and taking on the taste test.

The sensory activities are split into two sections which can be played at home or outside: The Great Indoors and Embrace Nature.

Each section contains four sensory rounds that explore a different sense and each round contains a checklist of 10 challenges.

Parents can explain how blind and partially sighted people overcome challenges by using other senses.

The Sensory Scavenger Hunt activity pack is free to download, but there is an option to donate £3 to RNIB via text or online.

Visit rnib.org.uk/sensoryhunt