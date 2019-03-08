Advanced search

Griff Rhys Jones is All Over The Place with his new stand-up show at Haverhill Arts Centre on July 18

PUBLISHED: 14:34 10 July 2019

Griff Rhys Jones

Griff Rhys Jones

Griff Rhys Jones OBE will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Thursday, July 18 with his standup show, All Over the Place.

The star of Alas Smiths and Jones and Not the Nine O'Clock News offers an evening of stories, riffs, observations and details of his recent medical procedures. It promies to be full of wicked insights into the pains of celebrity, the vicissitudes of parenthood and encounters with the great, the good and the royal.

Now aged 65, Jones starred in a number of television series with his comedy partner, the late Mel Smith.

With Smith, he founded television production company Talkback Productions, and he started the production company Modern Television.

From 2008 until 2016, he presented the television bloopers show It'll be Alright on the Night for ITV, replacing Denis Norden who hosted the show for almost 30 years. Rhys Jones was himself replaced on the show in 2018 by David Walliams.

8pm. Tickets, £14.50 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

