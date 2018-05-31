Gwen Taylor to star in The Croft at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Set in the remote Scottish Highlands, tThe play examines the experiences of three women in three different eras.

Do buildings keep the emotions in their walls of the people who lived there?

Gwen Taylor, who is starring in Croft at Cambridge Arts Theatre from March 11-14 thinks they do.

The play is set in three time zones and examines the experiences of three women. Set in a deserted village in the remote Scottish Highlands and cut off from the modern world, Laura and Suzanne find themselves drawn into the grim history of a croft house. Their stories are interwoven with those of women in the past.

One is an unmarried pregnant girl given shelter in the 1800s, another is a married woman at the beginning of the 21st century having an affair.

Presented by the Original Theatre Company, also starring Caroline Harker who appeared in Middlemarch and a Touch of Frost, and directed by Philip Franks who directed Caroline's Kitchen, The Habit of Art and Birdsong.

7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Saturday and Thursday. Tickets, 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com