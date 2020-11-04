Hospice hosts online Christmas quiz on November 20
PUBLISHED: 10:29 04 November 2020
St Clare Hospice
St Clare Hospice will host its annual Christmas quiz virtually this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The Hastingwood-based charity’s festive trivia quiz will take place on Friday, November 20 from 7pm to 8.30pm via video conferencing service, Zoom.
It costs £3 per person and the proceeds will go towards supporting the work of the hospice’s clinical teams this Christmas.
You may also want to watch:
Players will compete with about 100 other contestants online.
Raffle tickets will also be on sale and players are encouraged to wear a Christmas jumper or festive fancy dress.
St Clare’s community fundraiser Dan Bailey, who is quizmaster for the night, said: “Just like many other local charities, we are really feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our usual fundraising income which relies on events and activities taking place – many of which have had to be postponed, or gone online this year.”
Visit stclarehospice.org.uk/st-clare-christmas-quiz or email dan.bailey@stclarehospice.org.uk for more information.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.