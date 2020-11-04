Hospice hosts online Christmas quiz on November 20

St Clare Hospice will host its annual Christmas quiz virtually this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Hastingwood-based charity’s festive trivia quiz will take place on Friday, November 20 from 7pm to 8.30pm via video conferencing service, Zoom.

It costs £3 per person and the proceeds will go towards supporting the work of the hospice’s clinical teams this Christmas.

Players will compete with about 100 other contestants online.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale and players are encouraged to wear a Christmas jumper or festive fancy dress.

St Clare’s community fundraiser Dan Bailey, who is quizmaster for the night, said: “Just like many other local charities, we are really feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our usual fundraising income which relies on events and activities taking place – many of which have had to be postponed, or gone online this year.”

Visit stclarehospice.org.uk/st-clare-christmas-quiz or email dan.bailey@stclarehospice.org.uk for more information.