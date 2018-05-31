Advanced search

Shakespeare's King Lear performed by Cambridge University's Marlowe Society at the ADC Theatre

PUBLISHED: 13:49 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 04 March 2020

A modern King Lear at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

Archant

A King Lear for modern times. The ageing patriach and CEO divides his thriving business empire between his daughters.

Shakespeare's King Lear is being performed by Cambridge University's Marlowe Society at the ADC Theatre until Saturday, March 7.

This is a version set in modern times.

Aging patriach and CEO Lear sets out to divide his thriving business empire between his three daughters.

All he asks is that they each tell him how much they love their father.

You may also want to watch:

The youngest daughter, Cordelia refuses to gush and is disinherited.

This leaves her two ruthless sisters, Regan and Goneril with a free hand to run the enterprise and treat their father with distain.

Meanwhile, Edmund, the illegitimate son of Lear's business partner, Gloucester, chases what he believes to be the rightful inheritance that he has been cheated out of. He tricks his half-brother Edgar and drives his dad to destruction.

Families, eh?

Shows at 7.45pm. Tickets, Wednesday and Thursday, £14/£10, Friday and Saturday, £15/£11 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

Park Street, Cambridge CB5 8AS.

