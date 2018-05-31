Alex Mendham and his Orchestra step back into the 1920s at Saffron Hall

Alex Mendham is playing at Saffron Hall Archant

An invitation to hear the music of the last roaring 20s is offered by Alex Mendham and His Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Saturday, February 8.

This is a silver screen band spectacular with projected images on a screen accompanying the music.

There will be singing from the charleston era by the Dunlop Sisters including timeless standards by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and Ira Gerswin's Rhapsody in Blue.

Mendham and His Orchestra are a British dance band which performs and records music from the 1920s and 1930s.

The orchestra held a long standing residency at the Savoy Hotel in London.

They have released three albums, Whistling in the Dark, in January 2013, Jazznocracy, in December 2015 and On with the Show in 2017.

In September 2018, to mark the centennial of I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles, they played a special arrangement of the song at the London Stadium, the current home of West Ham United Football Club.

Concert 7.30pm. Tickets, £16-£28 from 0845 548 7650 or www.saffronhall.com