Jazz violinist Ben Holder to play at Joanna's Place with the Chris Ingham Trio on April 27

PUBLISHED: 10:20 17 April 2019

Ben Holder will play at Joanna's Place, Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden. Picture: RICHARD KELLY PHOTOGRAPHY

Jazz violinist, Ben Holder will be at Joanna’s Place in Saffron Walden with the Chris Ingham Trio on Saturday, April 27.

Holder, regarded as one of the most gifted and exciting young jazz violinists in the UK, studied at the Birmingham Conservatoire and began playing gigs aged 14.

During his classical studies, Ben began listening to jazz, including classic masters such as Benny Goodman and Oscar Peterson and the great jazz violinists, including Grappelli, Joe Venuti and Stuff Smith.

Ben now has a world-wide audience.

Joanna's Place, a club for leading jazz artists, is hosted by singer-song-writer, Joanna Eden.

Tickets are £15 in advance or £17 on the door from Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre in the Market Square, 01799 524002 or online at www.joannaeden.net/tickets

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start. Joanna's Place is at the Fairycroft Arts and Media Centre, 37 Audley Road, Saffron Walden. CB11 3HD.

