Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor and Britten Sinfonia Leader Thomas Gould to join forces at Saffron Hall

Grosvenor has been described as "one in a million -several million" by The Independent, and as "a keyboard visionary" by the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor and Britten Sinfonia Leader Thomas Gould join forces for a vividly contrasting programme of chamber music from Bach to the 21st century, directed from the keyboard and violin.

He won the Keyboard Final of the 2004 BBC Young Musician Competition aged 11. At 19, he was invited to perform with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the First Night of the 2011 BBC Proms.

For this concert, he directs Britten Sinfonia in Bach and Mozart from the keyboard; alongside Dobrinka Tabokova's explorations of Schubert and a new work by young composer Robin Haigh, who won a British Composer Award aged 24.

The programme includes Bach's Keyboard Concerto in F minor, Mozart's Piano Concerto No 9 Le Jeunehommme, Dobrinka Tabakova's Fantasy Homage to Schubert and Shubert's Fantasie in F minor arranged by Tabakova.

Tickets, £10-£35 from 0845 548 7650 or www.saffronhall.com