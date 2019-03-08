Advanced search

Local Recall

Hallowe'en disco at The Bicicletta Cafe in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 13:38 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 23 October 2019

Bicicletta has discos on the last Friday of the month

Bicicletta has discos on the last Friday of the month

Archant

The dress code is black for the Hallowe'en event at the Bicicletta Cafe in Saffron Walden

A Hallowe'en twist of spice has been added to this month's late night entertainment at the cafe Bicicletta in Saffron Walden.

On Friday, October 25, the venue is hosting The Black Party, with a dress code of black.

There will be a dance floor and disco music from The Freewheelers who play an eclectic mix of tunes, ranging from disco and funk to classic house.

Food will be from Cambridge street food kings Steak and Honour and drink from the Wylde Sky Brewery.

The cafe will move around their tables to open up a dance floor so dress to they advise us to impress and get there early to avoid disappointment. The night starts at 6pm.

Bicicletta has a late night on the last Friday of the month. The Freewheelers disco and Wylde Skyre Brewery will be back on Friday, November 29 with food from Waffle and Co. The cafe will also be open on Friday, December 6 for late night Christmas shopping in the town.

