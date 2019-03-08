Vladimir Ashkenazy to conduct the Philharmonia Orchestra at Cambridge Corn Exchange

If you are under 26 or a student, you can see Vladimir Ashkenazy conduct a concert and your ticket will cost just £5.

The Boldfield Series of Orchestral Concerts at Cambridge Corn Exchange continues on Friday, November 1 with the Philharmonia Orchestra playing Sibelius' Lemminkainen's Return, Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No 2 and Excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

This concert will be conducted by Santtu-Matias Rouvali with Nikolai Lugansky on the piano.

On Saturday, November 30, Vladimir Ashkenazy will conduct the Philharmonia with Sayaka Shoji on the violin, playing Grieg's Holberg Suite, Brahms' Violin Concerto and Dvorak's Symphony No 9 From the New World.

This is the 30th anniversary of the orchestral concerts at the venue, which are now sponsored by Boldfield Computing.

Concerts, 7.30pm. There are discount packages for people booking seven, eight or nine concerts.

Standard tickets, for people over 26, are £28, £34 and £44 - or £17 with no view. Under 26 or students, £5 from 01223 357851 or cornex.co.uk/orchestral.