Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fishermen's Friends, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Ralph McTell at this year's Cambridge Folk Festival

PUBLISHED: 16:54 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 31 July 2019

The Fishermen's Friends are playing at Cambridge Folk Festival. Picture: KIM APPLEBY

The Fishermen's Friends are playing at Cambridge Folk Festival. Picture: KIM APPLEBY

Kim Appleby

There are still tickets for this year's Cambridge Folk Festival, over four days, Thursday to Sunday from August 2-4.

Fishermen's Friends will be appearing at the Alban Arena in St Albans [Picture: Steve Schofield]Fishermen's Friends will be appearing at the Alban Arena in St Albans [Picture: Steve Schofield]

There are still tickets for this year's Cambridge Folk Festival, over four days, Thursday to Sunday from August 2-4.

This year's line up includes Ralph McTell on Thursday, famous for his song The Streets of London, which has never been more pertinent, and The Fishermen's Friends and The Blind Boys of Alabama on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

The Fishermen's friends became so famous there was a movie about them.

The Blind Boys, winner of five Grammy Awards sing everything from traditional gospel favourites to contemporary spiritual material by Eric Clapton, Prince and Tom Waits.

Full festival tickets are £179 or £148 for Cambridge residents, £133 for disabled people and £36 for personal assistants. Discounts for children. Day tickets are £73.50, £51 for residents, £42.50 for ages 16-21, £20 for ages five to 15, £55.50 for disabled people and £16.50 for personal assistants.

For full programme, camping and to buy tickets, see: www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/folk-festival.

The event, going since 1965, is at Cherry Hinton Hall.

Most Read

Opening date confirmed for town branch of B&M

B&M is planning to open in Saffron Walden. Picture: JASON LOCK

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Cancer survivor Stuart is inspired to write first radio production

Stuart Houghton with Mark Benton who stars in his play: Making Plans with Nigel

Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Opening date confirmed for town branch of B&M

B&M is planning to open in Saffron Walden. Picture: JASON LOCK

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Cancer survivor Stuart is inspired to write first radio production

Stuart Houghton with Mark Benton who stars in his play: Making Plans with Nigel

Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Fishermen’s Friends, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Ralph McTell at this year’s Cambridge Folk Festival

The Fishermen's Friends are playing at Cambridge Folk Festival. Picture: KIM APPLEBY

Australian duo Tim McMillan and Rachel Snow play the next Folk at the Fairy in Saffron Walden on October 23

Tim McMillan and Rachel Snow play Folk at the Fairy in October

Free exhibition on the Celebrated Mr Belzoni - barber, art collector and circus performer - at The Fitzwilliam Museusm Cambridge

The Great Belzoni

Out of the Hat presented by the Long Nose Puppet Theatre at Haverhill Arts Centre on August 15

Long Nose Puppet Theatre

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant on stage at Rhodes Arts Complex on Friday, August 9

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is at the Rhodes Arts Complex
Drive 24