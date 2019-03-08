Fishermen's Friends, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Ralph McTell at this year's Cambridge Folk Festival

The Fishermen's Friends are playing at Cambridge Folk Festival. Picture: KIM APPLEBY Kim Appleby

There are still tickets for this year's Cambridge Folk Festival, over four days, Thursday to Sunday from August 2-4.

Fishermen's Friends will be appearing at the Alban Arena in St Albans [Picture: Steve Schofield] Fishermen's Friends will be appearing at the Alban Arena in St Albans [Picture: Steve Schofield]

This year's line up includes Ralph McTell on Thursday, famous for his song The Streets of London, which has never been more pertinent, and The Fishermen's Friends and The Blind Boys of Alabama on Sunday.

The Fishermen's friends became so famous there was a movie about them.

The Blind Boys, winner of five Grammy Awards sing everything from traditional gospel favourites to contemporary spiritual material by Eric Clapton, Prince and Tom Waits.

Full festival tickets are £179 or £148 for Cambridge residents, £133 for disabled people and £36 for personal assistants. Discounts for children. Day tickets are £73.50, £51 for residents, £42.50 for ages 16-21, £20 for ages five to 15, £55.50 for disabled people and £16.50 for personal assistants.

For full programme, camping and to buy tickets, see: www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/folk-festival.

The event, going since 1965, is at Cherry Hinton Hall.