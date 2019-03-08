Cambridge Jazz Festival from November 13-27

The Black Voices Quintet present The Soul of Nina Simone. They have performed in front of Nelson Mandela at Royal Albert Hall and played alongside Nina Simone herself, as well as Miriam Makeba, Ray Charles and Hugh Masekela.

Cambridge Jazz Festival runs from November 13-27 including The Brand New Heavies at Cambridge Junction on November 14 and

the Jan Garbarek Group at Saffron Hall on November 16.

The festival opens with the Renegade Brass Band and The Ashton Jones Project at the Junction on November 13.

The Renegrade Brass Band combines a big brass sound with hip hop vocals and beats. BBC 2's Craig Charles called it: "Probably the best brass band working out of Britain."

Ashton Jones plays funk and soul. They have worked with Beverley Knight and Joss Stone.

The Georgia Mancio Quartet is at the Tamburlaine Hotel on November 15. An award-winning jazz vocalist, Georgia has albums including Songbook, co-written with Grammy-winning composer Alan Broadbent, launched at a sold-out show at Ronnie Scotts.

Seed Ensemble are at Storey's Field Centre on November 17, combining jazz with inner-city London, West African and Caribbean influenced groove. The ensemble is a 10-piece led by alto saxophonist and composer, Cassie Kinoshi.

The Music of Dizzy Reece is also at Storey's Field Centre on the same day, November 17 with award-winning trumpeter Byron Wallen and pianist Trevor Watkis.

Trumpeter, Yazz Ahmed is at Cambridge Junction on November 19. Having played with artists including Radiohead, she describes her music as pyschedelic Arabic jazz. She will play the piece Polyhymnia, a suite she created for Southband Centre's Women of the World festival, inspired by women including Rosa Parks and Malala Yousafzai and performed with al 12-piece ensemble.

A Tribute to Nat King Cole by Mads Mathias, vocalist, songwriter and saxophonist, with Cambridge University Jazz Orchestra is on November 22 at West Road Concert Hall.

At Stapleford Granary, Liane Carrol and Claire Martin play on November 23, Dave Gordon and John Law host on November 15 and Christian Muthspeil and Steve Swallow are there on November 20. For a full programme, ticket prices and to book see: www.cambridgejazzfestival.info.