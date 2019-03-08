Cambridge Music Festival presents an eclectic mix from Gypsy jazz and swing to Tallis and electronic sounds

Fagiolini will play music connected with Leonardo da Vinci Archant

The British vocal ensemble, I Fagiolini, known for their theatrical performances, present music from the past 500 years associated with the work of Leonardo da Vinci,

From Gypsy jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt to chamber music and The Sixteen, this year's Cambridge Music Festival, playing in churches and colleges from Wednesday, November 6 to Thursday November 14 is an eclectic mix.

The programme features many artists who blur the boundaries. Zubin Kanga is an experimental pianist using sensors on his hands to manipulate electronic sounds live.

The British vocal ensemble, I Fagiolini, known for their theatrical performances, present music from the past 500 years associated with the works of Leonardo da Vinci,

The Choir of King's College and The Academy of Ancient Music will perform Handel's Coronation Anthems, including Zadok The Priest, at King's College Chapel.

Pianist Steven Osborne, will give a two-hour rendition of Olivier Messiaen's Vingt Regards as a less traditional, immersive experience.

To book: 01223 357851 or www.cambridgemusicfestival.co.uk

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

The choir of King's College Chapel and The Academy of Ancient Music present Handel's Coronation Anthems in King's College Chapel. 7.30p-9.30pm. £35, £27, £22, £15. Full time education half price.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, saxophonist Amy Dickson will be at Emmanuel United Reformed Church playing Milhaud's Scaramouche, Ravel's Pavane, Decruck's Sonata for Saxophone and Philip Glass's Violin Sonata with Martin Cousin on piano. 6pm -7.10pm. £15 includes a drink full time education half price.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8

Pianist Steven Osborne at Fitzwilliam College auditorium, playing Messiaen's Vingt Regards sur l'enfant-Jesus

6.30pm-8.40pm. £22, £15 (full time education half price)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8

Explore Ensemble present Gerard Grisey's Talea, Fausto Romitelli's Nell'alto dei giorni immobili, Kaija Saariaho's NoaNoa, Lisa Illean's Weather a Rare Blue in Robinson College Chapel. 9.30pm-10.30pm. £20, £12. Full-time education half price.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9

Young Composers Network present pieces by Luke Fitzgerald, Olivia Ransome, Lucian Crosby, Jasper Eaglesfield, Alexia Sloane and Dominic Wills. In Trinity College Old Combination Room. 3pm-4pm. Free event, includes drink, must book online.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9

Britten Sinfonia and The Sixteen in Ely Cathedral present James MacMillan's Miserere and Stabat Mater, Thomas Tallis' Why fumeth in sight, Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis. Director Harry Christophers 7.30pm-9.30pm.

£40, £25, £15, £10 (students £10)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 NOVEMBER

I Fagiolini present music linked to Leonardo da Vinci, Tallis' Salvator mundi, Josquin des Prez Agnus Dei (Missa L'homme armé sexti toni), Tomás Luis de Victoria's Alma redemptoris mater and Unus ex discipulis meis, Monteverdi's Era l'anima mia, J. S. Bach Art of Fugue No.1

Plus music by Janequin, Howells, Rubbra. Director Robert Hollingworth, speaker Professor Martin Kemp.

Trinity College Chapel. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

£28, £22, £12 (full time education half price)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Natalie Clein and Cedric Perscia play Debussy's Sonata for cello and piano, Kodály's Sonata for solo cello, Op.8

Debussy's Three Preludes for solo piano, Clarke's Sonata for cello and piano, at Trinity College Chapel. 8pm-9.10pm. £28, £22, £12 includes a drink. Full-time education half price.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 at Mumford Theatre, Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge

Zubin Kanga, piano and electronics at the Mumford Theatre, Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge. 1.10pm-2pm.

Free unticketed event.

WEDNESDAY, November 13

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective play Debussy, Ravel, Puccini at Jesus College Chapel, 8pm-9.10pm. £22, £15 includes a drink. Full-time education half price.

THURSDAY, November 14

Trio Manouche and friends play Gypsy jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt at Emmanuel United Reform Church, Cambridge. 6pm-7pm.

£15 includes a drink. Full time education half price.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14 at 8.00pm (until 10.00pm)

Violinist Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields plays Mendelssohn, Mozart's Symphony No.25 at West Road Concert Hall, Cambridge. 8pm-10pm. £50, £40, £30, £18. Full-time education half price.