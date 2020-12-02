Christmas carol service being held on YouTube, broadcast by Cambridge church

An online Christmas carol service takes place on Saturday, December 12, hosted by the Royal School of Church Music with the Churches Conservation Trust.

The Big Christmas Carol Service is free to join and will be held on YouTube, led by the Very Reverend Dr John Hall. There will be readings and contributions from a number of people including Theresa May MP, Alexander Armstrong and Timothy Bentinck (‘David Archer’).

There will also be a wide variety of music including John Rutter conducting one of his own carols.

Broadcasting from All Saints’ church in Cambridge, the music will include well-known favourites, and carols.

The RSCM has downloadable music packs available for a small charge which include backing tracks for practice, and the order of service. There is also a rehearsal on December 8 which people can join for a £5 registration fee.

RSCM director Hugh Morris said: “We know that Christmas services in 2020 will be, as with so many other things, very different.

“We have already brought thousands of people together with the Big Easter Evensong and the Big Music Sunday Service, and we know how much this has been appreciated.

“But at this time in particular we know that the sense of separation, dislocation and even loss will be sharply felt.

“The RSCM as a charity is all about supporting the church and church musicians make the best of music in worship, and so this is a powerful way we can provide a positive solution this year.

“It’s not just about watching: we are proud to have put together all the supporting resources which mean that you can fully participate.”

Peter Aiers, chief executive of Churches Conservation Trust, said: “We hope this service will be an opportunity, via the internet, to bring friends and families across the world together in celebration and joy at this challenging time. Although we cannot be together in the same place, we can all sing together to celebrate Christmas.”

The YouTube link is here.

For resources which have a small fee attached, see the website here.

