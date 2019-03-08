Castalian String Quartet to play Elgar, Haydn and Beethoven at Saffron Hall on May 1

The music of Elgar, Haydn and Beethoven will be played by the award-winning Castalian String Quartet at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, May 1.

In the last months of the First World War, Elgar went into the Sussex countryside and wrote an enigmatic quartet that his wife called “wood magic”.

This mood of music contrasts with the sunlight of Haydn's Quartet and the upbeat Razumovsky Quartet by Beethoven.

The quartet have won the inaugural MERITO String Quartet Award as well as the Valentin Erben Prize and a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship Award.

They have played across the world, in America, Canada, China, Columba, Vienna and Paris. They appear regularly at Wigmore Hall in London.

Highlights for the quartet over the past year have included performances of the complete Haydn Op.76 Quartets at Wigmore Hall and concerts in Tel Aviv.

Concert 7.30pm. Tickets, £10/£15, under 18s £7.50/£5 from www.saffronhall.com or 0845 548 7650 or Saffron Walden Tourist Information in the Market Square 01799 524002.