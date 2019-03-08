Dame Harriet Walter to narrate the life of Clara Schumann in concert at Linton Village College

Lucy Parham Archant

Actress Dame Harriet Walter will be the narrator in a concert describing the life of musician Clara Schumann.

Harriet Walter Harriet Walter

Clara Schumann - A Life in Music is based on I Clara, the life of Clara Schumann, written by Lucy Parham the pianist for the event on Sunday, September 29 at Linton Village College.

Clara Schumann was a devoted wife to the composer Robert Schumann and a groundbreaking musician herself. She gave 1,500 concerts,

composed numerous works and was the mother of eight children. She was the first to perform publicly any work by Brahms and she was an influential piano educator at the Hoch Conservatory in Frankfurt. She was born in 1819 and died in 1896.

The narrative of I, Clara, drawn from letters and diaries, is interspersed with performances of pieces by Clara and Robert

Schumann, Brahms, Mendelssohn and Chopin.

Concert at 3pm. Tickets, £15, concessions, £13, under 18s, £3, family ticket £30 from Sweet Talk News, 77 Linton High Street.