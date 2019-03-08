Advanced search

Local Recall

Dame Harriet Walter to narrate the life of Clara Schumann in concert at Linton Village College

PUBLISHED: 14:28 18 September 2019

Lucy Parham

Lucy Parham

Archant

Actress Dame Harriet Walter will be the narrator in a concert describing the life of musician Clara Schumann.

Harriet WalterHarriet Walter

Actress Dame Harriet Walter will be the narrator in a concert describing the life of the musician Clara Schumann.

Clara Schumann - A Life in Music is based on I Clara, the life of Clara Schumann, written by Lucy Parham the pianist for the event on Sunday, September 29 at Linton Village College.

Clara Schumann was a devoted wife to the composer Robert Schumann and a groundbreaking musician herself. She gave 1,500 concerts,

You may also want to watch:

composed numerous works and was the mother of eight children. She was the first to perform publicly any work by Brahms and she was an influential piano educator at the Hoch Conservatory in Frankfurt. She was born in 1819 and died in 1896.

The narrative of I, Clara, drawn from letters and diaries, is interspersed with performances of pieces by Clara and Robert

Schumann, Brahms, Mendelssohn and Chopin.

Concert at 3pm. Tickets, £15, concessions, £13, under 18s, £3, family ticket £30 from Sweet Talk News, 77 Linton High Street.

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

It’s Strictly’s Ian Waite and Vincent Simone at Cambridge Corn Exchange on October 8

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will dance at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Photograph is showing at Saffron Screen on Monday, September 23

Photograph is showing at Saffron Screen

The wedding of the year, you are invited to Saffron Walden Town Hall on September 28

A Wedding to Remember and you are invited at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Dame Harriet Walter to narrate the life of Clara Schumann in concert at Linton Village College

Lucy Parham

Marble bust of Aristophanes sold for £96,000 by auction in Stansted

The bust that sold for £96,000
Drive 24