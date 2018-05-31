Advanced search

Cancellation because of coronavirus announced of concert by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at St Mary's Church

PUBLISHED: 06:27 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:27 16 March 2020

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra

Concert cancelled because of fears about the coronavirus

The concert by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at St Mary's Church on Saturday, March 28 has been cancelled, due to fears about the coronavirus.

TThe concert was to have included Weber's Oberon' Overture, Tchaikovsky's - Piano Concerto No.1 (with the soloist Stephen Smithers and Brahms's Symphony No.3

This was to have been a concert of classics opening with the Weber, which was written in 1826. The overture includes many melodies from the opera which has been described as one of Weber's finest orchestrations.

This was to have been followed by Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No.1. Stephen Smithers, who started his piano studies with Candida Tobin at Bishop's Stortford College. He was due to have joined the orchestra to play this evergreen concerto composed between 1874 and 1875.

The second half of the concert was to have featured Brahms' Third Symphony which consists of four movements. The piece has been popular since it was premiered in 1883. Brahms' friend, the music critic Eduard Hanslick described the symphony 'as being artistically, nearly perfect'.

If people have bought tickets, refunds can be requested via www.saffronsymphony.org/forthcoming-events/ or Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, 1 Market Street, Saffron Walden CB10 1HR, Telephone 01799 524002.

