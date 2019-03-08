Advanced search

Courtney Pine will be playing at Saffron Hall on Friday, October 11

PUBLISHED: 15:46 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 24 July 2019

Courtney Pine to play Saffron Hall

Jazz hero Courtney Pine plays Saffron Hall on Friday, October 11.

He will be joined by pianist Zoe Rahman, as they revisit standards from their album Song (The Ballad Book).

After over 30 years in the charts and OBE and CBE for services to music, the celebrated saxophonist continues to break new ground with highly acclaimed recordings.

He tours worldwide with his award winning band playing clubs, concert halls and festivals from Glastonbury to Fuji Rock, Montreux to Cape Town.

His broadcasts include Mandela Living Legend for the BBC and the Sony Award winning jazz show, Courtney Pine's Jazz Crusade for BBC Radio 2.

The Tate recently commissioned him to write and play a piece inspired by the work of artist Henri Matisse, for broadcast in cinemas across the UK.

Tickets are £15-£30 or £7.50-£15 for under 18s (half price). 0845 548 7650 or saffronhall.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

