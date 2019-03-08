Win tickets to see Courtney Pine play at Saffron Hall

Courtney Pine is playing at Saffron Hall. Picture: ROGER KING Archant

Courtney Pine returns to Saffron Hall with pianist Zoe Raham to play standards from their new album

Courtney Pine CBE returns to Saffron Hall on Friday, October 11 and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

The legendary jazz musician will take to the stage with his bass clarinet and be accompanied by Zoe Rahman, the Mercury nominated and MOBO award-winning pianist as they play standards from their album Song (The Ballad Book).

Pine, 55, was the founder in the 1980s of the band the Jazz Warriors. He is a multi-instrumentalist, known for the saxophone but also playing the flute, clarinet, bass clarinet and keyboards.

To enter the competition, tell us the name of the band Courtney Pine founded in the 1980s. Email your answer with Courtney Pine in the subject line, with your name, address and telephone number to: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk. Answers by Wednesday, October 2. Usual Archant competition rules apply.

7.30pm. Tickets, £15-£30 from 0845 548 7650 or www.saffronhall.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.