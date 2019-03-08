Former Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes to play Cambridge Junction

Glenn Hughes. Picture: MARTY MOFFATT Marty Moffatt

"I can still sing the songs, in some ways better than I did in the 70s."

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Glenn Hughes, The former singer and bassist for Deep Purple will be playing at Cambridge Junction on Tuesday, November 19.

The current front man for rock super group Black Country Communion will be performing Deep Purple material in a nationwide tour.

He said: "I toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down a storm.

By the time we tour the UK in November, we'll be on fire. I can still sing the songs, in some ways better than I did in the 70s. I can still perform them with the same energy that was on the stage back then, too.

"I feel that the time is right. It's fun to get back into character of my days with Purple. I'm looking back at my life and I want to remember the good stuff. I'm incredibly excited to perform these songs, as they helped define the genre. I can assure you, the new show is going to blow your mind."

7pm. Tickets, £30 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk

You may also want to watch: