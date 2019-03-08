Advanced search

Local Recall

Former Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes to play Cambridge Junction

PUBLISHED: 15:50 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 12 November 2019

Glenn Hughes. Picture: MARTY MOFFATT

Glenn Hughes. Picture: MARTY MOFFATT

Marty Moffatt

"I can still sing the songs, in some ways better than I did in the 70s."

Glenn Hughes, The former singer and bassist for Deep Purple will be playing at Cambridge Junction on Tuesday, November 19.

The current front man for rock super group Black Country Communion will be performing Deep Purple material in a nationwide tour.

He said: "I toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down a storm.

By the time we tour the UK in November, we'll be on fire. I can still sing the songs, in some ways better than I did in the 70s. I can still perform them with the same energy that was on the stage back then, too.

"I feel that the time is right. It's fun to get back into character of my days with Purple. I'm looking back at my life and I want to remember the good stuff. I'm incredibly excited to perform these songs, as they helped define the genre. I can assure you, the new show is going to blow your mind."

7pm. Tickets, £30 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Most Read

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Ronnies, the Ritz, The Royal Albert Hall...and Joanna Eden’s Christmas show is also at Joanna’s Place in Saffron Walden

Jazz at the Movies with a festive flavour

Youth Rugby: Saffron Walden colts see off rivals in style

Spike Walker scores for Saffron Walden colts

Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor and Britten Sinfonia Leader Thomas Gould to join forces at Saffron Hall

Ben Grosvenor

Robert Lindsay and Tara Fitzgerald to star in Prism, the life and times of cinematorgrapher Jack Cardiff

Robert Lindsay as Jack Cardiff in Prism. Picture: MANUEL HARLAN

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain to play at Cambridge Corn Exchange

George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Drive 24