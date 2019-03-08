Doric String Quartet to play at St Mary's Church, Linton on June 1

The Doric Quartet will play in Linton Archant

The Doric String Quartet will play at Linton's St Mary's Parish Church on June 1 with pianist Jonathan Biss. The concert is a preview for their performance at Wigmore Hall in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Doric String Quartet will play at Linton's St Mary's Parish Church on June 1 with pianist Jonathan Biss.

The concert is a preview for their performance at Wigmore Hall in London.

They will play the String Quartet No 3 by Bohuslav Martinů (1890-1959) and Dvorak's Piano Quartet in D, and Brahms's Piano Quintet in F Minor.

You may also want to watch:

The quartet was applauded by Gramophone Magazine as "musicians with fascinating things to say".

In 2008, they won first prize in the Osaka International Chamber Music Competition in Japan, second prize at the Premio Paolo Borciani International String Quartet Competition in Italy and the Ensemble Prize at the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in Germany.

They now regularly perform all over the globe. Their debut CD was released to critical acclaim in 2009 on the Wigmore Hall Live label and they now record exclusively for Chandos Records.

7.30pm. Tickets £15, £13 concessions, £3 under 18s, £30 family ticket from Sweet Talk, Linton High Street or www.ticketsource.co.uk/linton-music-society.