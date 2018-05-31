Singer and drag artist Paulus, BBC talent show judge, at Joanna's Place

Paulus will be at Joanna's Place on March 28 Archant

'He was the cruelest judge on the show. But he is the sweetest human being and a wonderful raconteur.'

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Singer and drag entertainer, Paulus will be at Joanna's Place in Saffron Walden on Saturday, March 28.

He will be the guest of singer-songwriter, Joanna Eden who met him when they were both judges on the BBC One talent show, All Together Now.

You may also want to watch:

Joanna says: 'Paulus (the performer, Paul Martin) was definitely the cruelest judge on the show. But he is the sweetest human being and a wonderful singer and raconteur.

So many people have raved about him to me that I just had to invite him to Joanna's Place.'

This year, Paulus celebrates 30 years in entertainment. He is now working on a new project celebrating the work of the late, great Victoria Wood in his new show Looking For Me Friend.

Paulus has performed in and out of drag to people up and down the country and in some venues he was actually asked to.

8pm. Tickets, £12.50 from tickettailor.com/events/Joannaeden.