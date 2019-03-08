Advanced search

The Edgelarks to play Saffron Hall on June 21

PUBLISHED: 16:48 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 12 June 2019

Edgelarks Hannah Martin and Philip Henry will be at Saffron Hall

Archant

Folk group, the Edgelarks winners of Best Duo Award at the BBC Folk Awards will play at Saffron Hall on Friday, June 21.

Folk group, the Edgelarks, Hannah Martin and Philip Henry, winners of Best Duo Award at the 2014 Folk Awards will play from their new album Feather in the foyer of Saffron Hall on Friday, June 21.

The duo, who are launching the album with a UK tour, met when they both played for the band The Roots Union.

Phil studied slide guitar in India with the master musician Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya. Hannah, from Devon, had grown up playing fiddle at traditional folk sessions. When the Roots Union folded they formed a duo supporting acts such as Show of Hands and Seth Lakeman.

From recording their first album, Singing the Bones, at home in their living room, they have gone on to produce four more records, each time refining the process and honing their production skills.

The album Watershed and Edgelarks, both won them BBC Folk Award nominations.

8pm. Tickets, £13.50 or £7 for people aged under 18 from 0945 548 7650 or www.saffronhall.com.

