Emanuel Ax to play his debut concert at Saffron Hall

PUBLISHED: 15:42 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 05 June 2019

Emanuel Ax

Archant

Classical pianist and multiple Grammy winner Emanuel Ax will play his first concert at Saffron Hall on Saturday, June 22.

Described as one of the supreme musicians of our time and "the embodiment of mastery couple with humanity", Ax, who plays at the most prestigeous venues in the world, will play Brahms Two Rhapsodies, George Benjamin's Piano Figures, Schumann's Fantasiestucke, Ravel's Valses nobles et sentimentales, Chopin's Mazurkas and Andante spianoto et grande polonaise brillante.

Born in Poland, Ax studied at Juilliard School in New York. He captured public attention in 1974 when he won the first Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition in Tel Aviv.

In 1975 he won the Michaels Award of Young Concert Artists followed four years later by the coveted Avery Fisher Prize.

Concert, 7.30pm. Tickets, £18-£36 from 0845 548 7650 or www.saffronhall.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information in the Market Square 01799 524002.

