Esther Bennett and Hannah Horton play jazz at Haverhill Arts Centre for Valentine's night

Esther and Hannah Archant

The All That Jazz Club at Haverhill Arts Centre has singer Esther Bennett and sax player Hannah Horton for Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14.

They will present an evening of jazz and contemporary song and music with a world class trio.

Originally playing alto saxophone before turning to voice, Esther has been performing on the London Jazz scene for over a decade. She has played regularly at the 606 Jazz Club, The Vortex jazz Club, The Spice of Life and more recently at The Front Room at the Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer.

A natural born improviser from an early age, Hannah Horton has played the saxophone since before high school days. As a youngster, she attended the prestigious Junior Guildhall School of Music and Drama and in her teens became a lead member of NYJO (National Youth Jazz Orchestra) and the National Youth Music Theatre.

8pm.

Tickets, £12 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartstheatre.co.uk