Saffron Hall's tribute to Beethoven in his 250th birthday year

PUBLISHED: 17:10 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 11 February 2020

The violinist Midori is playing at Saffron Hall

Archant

The Festival Strings are a handpicked team of players from the Lucerne Festival. They will be playing with the violinist Midori.

A tribute to Ludwig van Beethoven takes place at Saffron Hall on Friday, March 6 with the Festival Strings of Lucerne.

The Festival Strings are a handpicked team of players from the Lucerne Festival. They will be playing with the violinist Midori. Gotō Midori, who performs under the mononym Midori, is a Japanese-born American violinist. She made her debut with the New York Philharmonic at age 11 as a surprise guest soloist at the New Year's Eve Gala in 1982.

They will play Beethoven's violin concerto opus 61, Romance for Violin and Orchestra No 2 in F major opus 50, Romance for Violin and Orchestra No 1 in G Major, opus 40 and the composer's symphony No 4.

The music in Beethoven's 250th birthday year, will range from the serenity of the violin concerto to the energy and exuberance of the Fourth Symphony.

Tickets are from £24 to £55 from 0845 548 7650 or 01799 588 545 or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.

