The Hooligans to headline Folk at the Fairy on Saturday, May 11

Children dancing to Maeve Halligan playing at Saffron Walden's Fete de la Musique last year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2018

Irish band, The Hooligans will headline the second Folk at the Fairy session at Fairycroft House in Saffron Walden on Saturday, May 11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Irish band, The Hooligans will headline the second Folk at the Fairy session at Fairycroft House in Saffron Walden on Saturday, May 11.

The family band from Saffron Walden, specialises in traditional Irish music with teenager, Maeve Halligan a vituoso on fiddle, her father, Liam Halligan on guitar and family-friend, Lewis Naughton, on cajon. T

The family band was formed by after the Halligan family began experimenting with Irish music at home.

Several years ago they made a CD, called Fairycroft House, recorded in the basement of the building.

Since then acclaimed The Hooligans have played at The Cambridge Busking Festival, The Junction and Saffron Walden's Fete de la Musique, as well as other festivals and events across the country.

Supporting musicians are Paul Chinnock, plus Kevin Sporle and Dave Kenny.

Doors, 7.30pm, licensed bar. Tickets are £6.50 from Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, in the Market Square, 01799 524002.