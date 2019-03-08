Advanced search

Australian duo Tim McMillan and Rachel Snow play the next Folk at the Fairy in Saffron Walden on October 23

PUBLISHED: 16:49 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 31 July 2019

Tim McMillan and Rachel Snow play Folk at the Fairy in October

Archant

Tim McMillan and Rachel Snow play over 120 shows a year with a mix of styles including Celtic rock, folk, metal and jazz - and stories of the outback.

Folk at the Fairy, the folk music evenings at Fairycroft House in Saffron Walden, continues with an exceptional violinist and an amusing tale teller from Australia.

The duo Tim McMillan and Rachel Snow play over 120 shows a year with a mix of styles including Celtic rock, folk, metal and jazz.

Tim is a percussive fingerstyle guitarist as well as an outlandish yarn spinner and Rachel is described as an exceptional violinist and an accomplice in Tim's whimsical narrative.

Their shows are filled with athletic guitar stunts and interwoven with violin antics, accompanied by a magical blend of vocals and hilarious stories from life on the road, they are currently based in Germany, and tales from the Australian bush.

The date is Wednesday, October 23 but tickets are on sale now. The venue, Fairycroft House is at 37 Audley Road, Saffron Walden, CB11 3HD. Tickets, £9 from Fairycroft House or the Tourist Information Centre 01799 524002.

