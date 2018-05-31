Disco and traditional Irish music at the Bicicletta con Velo Cafe in Saffron Walden

Bicicletta in Saffron Walden, a café of the year, has regular Friday night music events.

Bicicletta con Velo, which has just won cafe of the year 2020 in the Corporate Live Wire Cambridge Prestige Awards, has three Friday night music events this month.

During the evening of Friday, March 6, Miss Splinters and Peepshow Paddy, regulars at Latitude and Glastonbury as Disco Shed will lead the entertainment. They have appeared on both Shaun Keavney's and Steve Lamacq's shows on BBC 6 Music. Food will be provided by Waffle and Co.

On Friday, March 13, Saffron Walden's traditional Irish folk band The Hooligans, Maive and Billy, will play just a little early for St Patrick's Day. Food will be provided by Buffaloe Joe's returning to Bicicletta with chicken wings.

On Friday, March 27, the DJs will be Nick Weetch and Andy Reece with food by Road Dogs.

The evening events run from 6.30pm to 11pm and entry is free. Bicicletta con Velo is in Market Walk, Saffron Walden, CB10 1JZ.