The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain to play at Cambridge Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 16:19 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 12 November 2019

George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

There are tutorials online so that the audience can learn the parts and join in live.

The original ukulele orchestra, George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, the group that made the uke cool, the band who gave us uke mania, invite is to join them in a little festive frivolity at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

They are offering some midwinter mischief by playing and singing along to the odd Christmas classic. There are tutorials online so that the audience can learn the parts and join in live.

Founded in 1985, the orchestra has since performed at New York's Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House and The Albert Hall.

It was was formed "to challenge people's expectations of the ukulele".

A typical concert might include Kate Bush's Wuthering Heights reworked as a swinging jazz number, Ennio Morricone's theme to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Tchaikovsky's Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Anarchy in the UK performed in the style of Simon and Garfunkel.

On Wednesday, November 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets £28.50 and £31 (£25 no view) from 01223 357851 or www.cornex.co.uk

