Granta Chorale to sing Christmas music in Coprus Christi College Chapel and St Mary's Church, Newport

The Granta Chorale Archant

The choir Granta Chorale will give two performances of their seasonal programme this year. The festive concerts are called A Christmas Garland and A New Year Garland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The choir Granta Chorale will give two performances of their seasonal programme this year. The festive concerts are called A Christmas Garland and A New Year Garland.

The first concert will be on Thursday, December 12 at 8pm in the chapel of Corpus Christi College, Cambridge. The second will be on Friday, January 3 at 7.30pm at St Mary's Church in Newport.

The programme of carols and Christmas music, reflects the greenery which brightens the darkest nights of the year.

You may also want to watch:

Alongside well-loved music by Britten, Rutter and Warlock, the choir will sing new arrangements of Christmas words from medieval times to the present day.

The music ranges from Henry VIII's Green Groweth the Holly, through John Rutter's There is a Flower and Andrew Bruce's There is No Rose.

The most recent carol, Ivy Chief of Trees It Is, has been written specially for the concert by Sarah Cattley. Pieces of music by the choir's director, Janet Wheeler, includes her setting of Wendy Cope's The Christmas Life.

Tickets £12 (£4 under 18s) www.cambridgelivetickets.co.uk and www.grantachorale.org. There will be a collection for Jimmy's Night Shelter in Cambridge.