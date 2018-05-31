Advanced search

Granta Chorale to sing Christmas music in Coprus Christi College Chapel and St Mary's Church, Newport

PUBLISHED: 09:16 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 06 December 2019

The Granta Chorale

The Granta Chorale

Archant

The choir Granta Chorale will give two performances of their seasonal programme this year. The festive concerts are called A Christmas Garland and A New Year Garland.

The choir Granta Chorale will give two performances of their seasonal programme this year. The festive concerts are called A Christmas Garland and A New Year Garland.

The first concert will be on Thursday, December 12 at 8pm in the chapel of Corpus Christi College, Cambridge. The second will be on Friday, January 3 at 7.30pm at St Mary's Church in Newport.

The programme of carols and Christmas music, reflects the greenery which brightens the darkest nights of the year.

You may also want to watch:

Alongside well-loved music by Britten, Rutter and Warlock, the choir will sing new arrangements of Christmas words from medieval times to the present day.

The music ranges from Henry VIII's Green Groweth the Holly, through John Rutter's There is a Flower and Andrew Bruce's There is No Rose.

The most recent carol, Ivy Chief of Trees It Is, has been written specially for the concert by Sarah Cattley. Pieces of music by the choir's director, Janet Wheeler, includes her setting of Wendy Cope's The Christmas Life.

Tickets £12 (£4 under 18s) www.cambridgelivetickets.co.uk and www.grantachorale.org. There will be a collection for Jimmy's Night Shelter in Cambridge.

Most Read

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Fresh bid for homes in village is turned down over wildlife concerns

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Voters to ask candidates election questions at hustings

Left to right, top to bottom: Tom van de Bilt (Labour), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (The Conservative Party). Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Get set for return of Santa’s Grotto to Saffron Walden!

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto

Police appeal after “beloved” family dogs stolen

The dogs disappeared from a property in Hinxton last week. Photo: Facebook.

Most Read

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Fresh bid for homes in village is turned down over wildlife concerns

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Voters to ask candidates election questions at hustings

Left to right, top to bottom: Tom van de Bilt (Labour), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (The Conservative Party). Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Get set for return of Santa’s Grotto to Saffron Walden!

Saffron Walden Santa's Grotto

Police appeal after “beloved” family dogs stolen

The dogs disappeared from a property in Hinxton last week. Photo: Facebook.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Flying, fairy dust and fearful villains in Peter Pan at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Peter Pan at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Dick Whittington and His Cat - and his crew of pirates at Clavering Town Hall

The chorus: Clare, Sam, Izzie, Amelia, Robert, Rosie, Elizabeth, Samuel, George and Olivia

If you have missed Sorry We Missed You - it’s showing at Saffron Screen

Ken Loach's Sorry We Missed You is showing at Saffron Screen

Tchaikovsky’s ballet, The Nutcracker to be reimagined at Saffron Hall

The Nutcracker and I, by pianist Alexandra Dariescu. Photo by MARK ALLAN

Alan Bennett’s The Wind in the Willows at the ADC Theatre Cambridge December 10 to 14

Wind in the Willows at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge
Drive 24