Half Man Half Biscuit to play Cambridge Junction on September 6

Half Man Half Biscuit Archant

Rescheduled from April, Half Man Half Biscuit play Cambridge Junction on Friday, September 6.

They play only a handful of UK gigs each year. Even rarer are interviews of any kind. Lead singer, Nigel Blackwell says his biggest achievement, is "creating a situation for myself whereby I can get up of a morning and decide to go out on the bike, rather than report to a superior to await orders."

Back in 1985, Half Man Half Biscuit sat comfortably at the top of the indie album chart.

The other contenders included Depeche Mode, New Order and The Cult. Except none of those hit the number one spot with an album that had been recorded in just a couple of days and for around £30.

The album was Back In The DHSS, an instant success after (as with the Undertones) it was championed by the late John Peel, for whom they did a total of 12 sessions over the years. He said it came t a time when music in general was starting to get a little bit po-faced.

Their latest album is No-one Cares About Your Creative Hub So Get Your F***in' Hedge Cut.

Doors 7pm. Tickets, £25 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.