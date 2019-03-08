Advanced search

Heather Small will support Bananarama at Newmarket Race Course

PUBLISHED: 15:11 29 May 2019

Heather Small has been announced as support for Bananarama at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Koshmo Photography

Heather Small from M People will support Bananarama at Newmarket Racecourse

Singer Heather Small from M People will support Bananarama at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday, August 9.

Heather Small became one of the seminal British voices of the 1990s. Her band, M People, won the Best British Dance Act Award at the BRITs in 1994 and 1995, as well as the Mercury Music Prize for the song Elegant Slumming.

The title track of Heather's solo album Proud became the soundtrack of sporting events including London's successful 2012 Olympic bid, England's victory at the Rugby World Cup celebrations, and the official ceremony marking the handover of the Olympic Games from Beijing to London.

Bananarama are in The Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful female band worldwide with the most charting singles, multiple sell-out tours and 32 Top 40 UK hits.

The Newmarket Nights shows at the racecourse begin after the last race has been run. Tickets from £27 from thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

