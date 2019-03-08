Heavy metal rock extravaganza at Saffron Walden Town Hall, Friday, September 20

Lemmy, Tim Atkinson and Steve Clarke in Paramount Studios Archant

A rock extravaganza, Heavy Metal Mayhem reaches Safffron Walden Town Hall



A rock extravaganza, called Heavy Metal Mayhem reaches Safffron Walden Town Hall on Friday, September 20.

Five bands will perform for charity with headliners, Leader of Down, the last band of Würzel the former guitarist with Motörhead.

The supporting acts are 4th Labyrinth, Angel Underground, A History of Bad Men and Four Horsemen. The show is raising money for Cancer Research.

Leader of Down were by formed by Würzel and Tim Atkinson (owner of Fairycroft House).

Their album Cascade into Chaos, released last year to critical acclaim, also featured guest performances from Lemmy and Phil Campbell of Motörhead. Recorded in Saffron Walden and Los Angeles, it was in the German rock charts for 10 weeks, and became the second most played track on American Metal Radio in September 2018.

Leader of Down are touring Europe until December, ending with a concert in Berlin.

Advance tickets, £13.50 from Tourist Information 01799 524002 or wegottickets.com. Or £15 on the door.