1940s dinner dance to mark Battle of Britain weekend in Ickleton Village Hall on September 14.

A 1940s dinner dance is being held at Ickleton Village Hall to mark Battle of Britain weekend on Saturday, September 14.

Smooth saxophone sounds are promised for an evening of swing, jiving, jitterbugging, and boogie woogie.

Dancers are encouraged to wear clothes of the period, especially wartime outfits.

The event is raising money for Ickleton's Church of St Mary Magdalene, which has some 12th century wall paintings, discovered only when an arson attack destroyed the plaster that had covered them for centuries.

The fire cost the church its roof and a Norman arch, but the clean-up effort revealed spectacular wall paintings: a Passion cycle dating from 1150-1200, and a fourteenth-century Doom painting, which shows Mary bearing her breasts in supplication.

Tickets, £20 including a hot, two course meal (modern food not wartime rations). Licensed bar. Tickets from the Costcutters store at Ickleton or online at glynis.hammond@googlemail.com