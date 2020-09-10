Advanced search

James Blunt to play Audley End concert

PUBLISHED: 12:16 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 10 September 2020

James Blunt will play an outdoor Heritage Live concert at Audley End

Supplied

Chart-topping You’re Beautiful singer James Blunt has announced a huge outdoor show at Audley End.

James Blunt's Heritage Live outdoor concert at Audley End will take place on August 13, 2021.

After a summer distinctly lacking in live music, Heritage Live has announced the return of concerts next year to the spectacular grounds of the English Heritage site in Saffron Walden.

James Blunt will take to the stage at the Jacobean mansion in the heart of the Essex countryside on Friday, August 13, 2021 as part of his ‘Once Upon A Mind Tour’.

Special guests for the evening will be Craig Charles’ Funk & Soul Show, and Hackney Colliery Band.

You can register now for priority access to discounted early bird tickets at heritagelive.net.

A pre-sale for those registered will open on Wednesday, September 16 at 9am.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, September 18 at 9am.

Since emerging with 2005’s biggest selling UK album, Back to Bedlam, bolstered by the incredible success of the single You’re Beautiful, which went on to become number one in several countries worldwide including the UK and USA, James Blunt has become one of Britain’s most successful solo artists.

With five more albums under his belt, including his most recent, last year’s Once Upon A Mind, Blunt has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, sold over 20 million albums worldwide, received multiple Grammy nominations and won two BRIT Awards.

Alongside being the star of Red Dwarf, Craig Charles has also cemented himself as one of the UK’s most beloved funk and soul DJs.

With his BBC Radio 6 Music primetime Saturday evening show he delivers the classic sounds of the 60s and 70s as well as introducing audiences to the freshest artists in the genre.

Craig has captivated crowds throughout the UK, having performed his legendary DJ set at numerous festivals such as Lovebox, Parklife, Festival No 6,and Mostly Jazz Funk and Soul Festival to name but a few.

In 2016, Craig played to over 10,000 people at the world famous Arcadia and Shangri-La stage in Glastonbury.

Hackney Colliery Band have been described as “one of the greatest live bands that we have in this country” by BBC Radio 2.

The East London collective’s sound fuses brass, percussion and electronics to create a genre-defying, highly original mix.

Also announced to perform at Heritage Live at Audley End House & Gardens in 2021 is Van Morrison plus very special guests The Waterboys on Saturday, August 14.

This show was moved from its original date in 2020 due to COVID-19.

