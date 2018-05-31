Advanced search

Classical music concerts - with £5 tickets for people under 26 - continue with saxophonist Jess Gillam at Cambridge Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 14:09 10 January 2020

Jess Gillam will play at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Jess Gillam will play at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Archant

Celebrated saxophonist Jess Gillam will play at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Thursday, January 31.

The concert continues the Boldfield Orchestral Series with the European Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Eva Stegeman. Tickets for people aged under 26 are just £5.

Saxophonist Jess Gillam, celebrated for playing classical music on the sax, will play Mozart, Marcello, Glazunov, Tchaikovsky and Haydn at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Thursday, January 31.

The concert continues the Boldfield Orchestral Series with the European Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Eva Stegeman. Tickets for students and people aged under 26 are just £5.

Gillam will play Marcello's Saxophone Concerto in D minor, Mozart's Cassation in G, K63, Glazunov's Saxophone Concerto, Tchaikovsky's Elegy for Strings and Haydn's Symphony No 49, La Passione.

The musician has won rave reviews for putting her instrument back in the classical spotlight.

She closed the 2018 BBC Proms with three appearances on the last night as part of Radio 2's Proms in the Park before heading across to the Royal Albert Hall to join the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Sir Andrew Davis for Milhaud's Scaramouche, and a duet with star baritone Gerald Finley.

Tickets, £44, £34 and £28 from 01223 357851 or cornex.co.uk/orchestral.

